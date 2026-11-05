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Our Ultimate 3 Days in Kyoto Itinerary
By Kathryn Frazer,5 days ago
Visiting Kyoto for the first time? We’re sharing our ultimate 3 days in Kyoto itinerary filled with our must-visit stops, fun activities, and local eats. Kyoto is one of the most popular places to visit in Japan. And it’s easy to see why! The city perfectly combines history, culture, and nature. One day you can be wandering around temples and shrines, while the next you can be attending a tea ceremony or floating down a river surrounded by a beautiful forest.