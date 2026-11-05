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Permits Issued for 16-Unit Residential Building at 235-41 Cecil B. Moore Avenue in Kensington
By YIMBY Team,2 days ago
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 16-unit residential building at 235-41 Cecil B. Moore Avenue in Kensington. The development will span 14,540 square feet and feature a basement and roof decks. Permits list Prestige Design and Construction LLC as the contractor and Toner Architects as the architect.