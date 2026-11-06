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Students celebrate Halloween with spirit week at NDB
By Sydney Burnett,8 days ago
Each year, NDB celebrates Halloween by having a spirit week and the annual Dingbat Rally. This rally is a longstanding NDB tradition that is Halloween themed. Students put a lot of time into dressing up and getting creative outfits. It is a highly anticipated time of the year for many students, both returning and new. The week shows how much spirit NDB has and the energy students put into representing their classes. It also gives NDB students even more opportunity to feel like a part of the community and cheer classmates on. This is a week where everyone shows up, bringing so much spirit with them.