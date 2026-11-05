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Wordle November 6, 2026 Answer for 1966 – (11/6/26)
By Christine Mielke,6 days ago
Wordle is a popular word game where people try to figure out how to solve the puzzle each day as there is only one puzzle per day released. While the game is simple enough, it can be as challenge when the word is obscure or just something you aren’t totally familiar with. If you are wondering what the solution is for Wordle 1966 then we’ll be providing it for you in this guide!