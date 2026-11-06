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VIDEO | How you can visit an old log cabin at a new location
By Mark Fowser,8 days ago
Tucked away in a North Wilmington neighborhood, a historic church and cemetery is getting a new addition: an old log cabin. Crews have been putting the finishing touches on the log cabin at Newark Union Church & Cemetery off Baynard Boulevard. The board at NUCC had been interested in placing a log cabin at the property to recognize the Quaker Meeting House that stood there from 1704 to 1754.