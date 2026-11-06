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Jets start fast, score six to cruise past Canucks
By Darrin Bauming,8 days ago
WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele and Dawson Mercer each had a goal and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Thursday. “Every game that you're starting to really see the skill set,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said of Mercer. “But he also has a real good compete side to him. We use him on the penalty kill. He's not afraid to block shots. He’s using his speed. … I think he's really starting to get comfortable and starting to feel like he’s a part of the Winnipeg Jet family.”