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Cincinnati pulls away from pesky Green Bay in second half
By NCAABB Premium News,8 days ago
Myles Colvin scored 31 points and Amani Lyles added 14 as host Cincinnati defeated Green Bay 81-64 Thursday. The Bearcats (2-0) went on a 12-0 run midway through the second half to put the game away. MJ Collins Jr. nailed a 3-pointer with 8:11 left to end the run give the Bearcats a 67-46 lead. Cincinnati hit 5 of 6 shots on the run and forced five turnovers in a span of 2:30.