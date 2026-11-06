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How to Craft a 6-Affix Item in Last Epoch: Using Primordial Gear and Rune of Evolution
By Juhun "Nirr" Lee,8 days ago
Primordial-tier gear is a special tier of equipment that provides more powerful effects than regular equipment. It is divided into Primordial Uniques and Primordial Exalted items; Primordial Uniques provide potent unique effects, while Primordial Exalted items provide Tier 8 affixes that cannot normally be obtained. While Primordial Uniques can simply...