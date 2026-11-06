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Oregon Dept. of Forestry Hosting a Live Air Curtain Incinerator Demonstration Burn in Talent on November 17th
By Oregon Dept. of Forestry,8 days ago
Downloadable file: There will be a free public demonstration of air-curtain incinerator equipment in Talent, a cleaner-burning alternative to pile burning, on Nov. 17th put on by the Oregon Dept. of Oregon. TALENT, Ore. – If you are a small woodland, vineyard, or orchard manager you may know the frustrations...