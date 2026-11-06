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Aledo, Weatherford College plan Nov. 11 programs
By Staff Reports,8 days ago
Aledo’s Veterans Day ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Aledo Veterans Plaza. This year’s ceremony will feature guest speaker Capt. Lena Kaman, commander of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth. A highly decorated Naval aviator with more than 4,200 flight hours, Kaman has served in combat operations, commanded Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, and dedicated her career to leadership, service, and national defense.