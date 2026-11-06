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Police search for suspect in northwest Las Vegas robbery after clerk punched
By FOX5 Staff,8 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect from an October northwest Las Vegas strong-arm commercial robbery. Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Oct. 29, just before 8:30 p.m., in the 6000 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Jones Boulevard.
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