undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cleveland finance manager demoted after investigation finds he viewed porn, misused city resources
By Scott Noll,8 days ago
CLEVELAND, OH — A Cleveland city finance manager has been demoted after an investigation found he violated a number of policies, including accessing porn while on the clock. The findings were laid out in a seven-page letter obtained by News 5 Investigators. In it, Andre Reynolds, at the time an administrative manager in Cleveland's Department of Finance, was found in violation of a number of city policies.