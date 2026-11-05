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For these FC Barcelona fans, football fever continues after World Cup craze
By Jennifer Suan,7 days ago
For many in the United States, Sunday football is a longstanding tradition. While American football usually comes to mind, fútbol — or soccer — stole the show on Oct. 25 with the El Clásico match between FC Barcelona (Barça) and Real Madrid, one of soccer’s fiercest rivalries. For passionate Barça fans in New York City, known as culers, the best seat in the house to watch any Barça game is at Smithfield Hall, home of the city’s official fan club, Penya FC Barcelona NYC.