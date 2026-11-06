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State spotlights job programs for veterans ahead of Veterans Day
By Stephen Biddix,8 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Veterans Day approaches, South Carolina workforce officials are highlighting programs designed to help veterans and military spouses transition into civilian careers while encouraging them to remain in the Palmetto State. South Carolina is home to several major military installations, including Parris Island Marine Corps Recruit...