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Ambulance response times could rise in East Multnomah County
By Makenna Marks,8 days ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners approved a new Ambulance Service Plan with a 3-2 vote on Thursday. According to the county, the plan includes “improved training requirements, dispatch changes and quality care standards.” But it also increases the benchmark response time for life-threatening emergencies from eight to 15 minutes in Fairview, Troutdale and Wood Village.
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