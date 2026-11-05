undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
77% of Manufacturers Plan to Increase AI Investment
7 days ago
Rootstock’s 2026 State of AI in Manufacturing Survey explores AI-ready ERP and the balance between Agentic AI and human oversight. San Ramon, Calif. – Rootstock Software (Rootstock) today announced findings from its 2026 State of AI in Manufacturing Survey, revealing that AI is moving further into manufacturers’ everyday operations. Nearly two-thirds of manufacturers (64%) have progressed beyond exploration, with AI initiatives in pilots or already operating, integrated, or broadly supporting business processes. At the same time, 77% plan to increase budgets or resources for AI-powered tools over the next 12–18 months, underscoring continued investment in the next phase of AI adoption.