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Kenneth (Kenny) Charles Partlow
8 days ago
Kenny, of Neosho Rapids, KS, passed away at 87 on October 28, 2026. He was born on December 27, 1938, in Emporia, KS, the son of Kenneth and Vera (Sattler) Partlow. He attended school in Emporia, graduating from Emporia High School. In September of 1960, Kenny enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served before receiving an honorable discharge due to injury in September of 1961. He was a member of the American Legion in Emporia, KS.