undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Zealand election campaign enters final day with result too close to call
By Lucy CraymerAlasdair Pal,8 days ago
WELLINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand's main political parties wrapped up their election campaigns on Friday, with polling still showing the race as too close to call. Left-leaning parties including Labour want to make the incumbent government led by the centre-right National Party the first one-term government in nearly 50 years. Voting closes on Saturday following a campaign dominated by the economy and the cost of living.
2