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MMA Junkie Radio #3717: Guests Jon Anik, Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani, UFC preview
By George Garcia and Brian Garcia, MMA Junkie,8 days ago
Thursday's edition of MMA Junkie Radio with "Gorgeous" George and "Goze" is here. On Episode 3,717, the Junkie Radio boys welcome in two sensational guests. UFC lead commentator Jon Anik joins the show to talk about all of his favorite things in the sport as UFC 334 approaches. Welterweight Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani comes on to discuss his recent TKO win over Farman Hasanov, and what's next. Tune in!