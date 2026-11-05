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228 roosters seized from Redmond cockfighting operation
By Ian Haupt,7 days ago
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detectives seized 228 roosters from an alleged cockfighting operation on a property northeast of Redmond Wednesday. After a long-term investigation, detectives from the street crimes unit served a search warrant Nov. 4 at a property off of O’Niel Highway where 228 roosters were believed to have been used for cockfighting — a sport involving pitting domesticated roosters against each other in a fight to the death and placing bets on the expected winner.