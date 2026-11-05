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Montgomery Planning releases new design guidelines for parking lots and parking garages in Montgomery County
6 days ago
Guide includes recommendations and requirements to create safer, more accessible parking facilities for all users. WHEATON, Md. – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), presented the Montgomery County Parking Facility Design Guide to the Montgomery County Planning Board, also part of the Commission, during the Board’s meeting today. The guide provides a comprehensive framework for designing and retrofitting privately and county-owned parking lots and parking garages to improve safety, accessibility, mobility, and sustainability across Montgomery County. The project was supported by a $120,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation that Montgomery Planning won in 2023.
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