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Red Bluff keeps license plate readers despite privacy fight
8 days ago
The Red Bluff City Council voted 3 to 2 to keep its automated license plate reader system in place, but added new restrictions limiting how data can be shared with outside agencies. The city's 8 cameras can scan thousands of vehicles a minute, and while some residents have raised privacy concerns, Red Bluff police say losing the program would make criminal investigations significantly harder.