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Kailua standoff suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
By HNN Staff,8 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old man accused of firing at police officers during a two-hour barricade in Kailua pleaded not guilty Thursday. Sean Warnet entered his plea in court on charges that include first-degree attempted murder, abuse of a family or household member, carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and two counts of prohibited manufacture or possession of an automatic firearm.