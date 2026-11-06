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Do-Re-Mi-Fall Show sets the tone
By Leila Koplan,8 days ago
“I didn’t mean to kiss you” echoed across the Black Box as Perfect Pitch opened the show with “Reckless Driving” by Lizzy McAlpine. On Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., the Do-Re-Mi Fall Show featured a cappella groups Bass Value, Perfect Pitch and Note-A-Fy. Each group performed three songs, and the theater was packed with parents, friends and fans. The overwhelming turnout was a testament to the hard work and dedication each group put into the preparation and performance.