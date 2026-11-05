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Sydney CBD's new Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant is bringing beach club energy to Martin Place
By Winnie Stubbs,2 days ago
There’s a buzz to Martin Place that reminds you that Sydney is, in some ways, a serious city. Over the past few years, the precinct has had a wildly impressive glow-up, with venues like Aalia, The International and Rovollo turning what used to be a pretty soulless corner of the CBD into a genuine destination. Now, there’s a new, more affordable addition to the mix – with Bobby Chan's bringing Southeast Asian-inspired share plates and tropical drinks to 25 Martin Place. Open now beneath Cabana Bar, the 120-seat restaurant is bringing beach-club energy to the CBD – all bamboo and rattan interiors, holiday-mode drinks and a well-balanced late-night menu.