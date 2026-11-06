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Hurricanes Could Have Another Difficult Contract Situation Brewing
By Nestor Quixtan,8 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes could have another difficult contract situation brewing, and this one involves a defenseman who has quietly become an important part of their roster. David Pagnotta initially reported that contract negotiations between Carolina and impending unrestricted free agent Jalen Chatfield have stalled, raising questions about whether the two sides will find common ground before the summer.