undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Yankees Believe Huge Advantage Will Bring David Bednar Back
By Joey Haverford,8 days ago
The New York Yankees want to keep closer David Bednar and believe they have all the advantages to re-sign him. MLB fans are expecting a noteworthy offseason, and the Yankees have already made headlines with a couple of important decisions. Bednar received his qualifying offer to show the Yankees hope to retain his services. Jazz Chisholm did not receive a similar offer and is expected to leave the team in free agency.
1