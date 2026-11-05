undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Last Blast of Heat in Daytona Beach Before Cooldown as St. Johns River Floods Keep Rising
By Isaiah Pearson,7 days ago
Daytona Beach gets one more warm, mostly clear evening Thursday before a dry front nudges cooler, breezier air into Volusia this weekend. Temperatures are near 81 degrees late Thursday afternoon, with little rain expected, but patchy fog and ongoing river flooding remain the bigger concerns for local readers. The National...