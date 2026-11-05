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Mix of Breadfruit (Artocarpus altilis), Sorrel, red (Rumex acetosella) and Turmeric (Curcuma longa) anthotype by Dominique Alexandria [Simmonds]
2 days ago
Stay up to date! Get the monthly newsletter and be notified of new how-to articles, new artists and our alternative processes events. “Fanned Out” by Dominique Alexandria [Simmonds], Rochester, New York, USA. Parts used: Peels, dried petals and powder. Amount: A very small amount per print in liquid form.