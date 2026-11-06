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Scott Colom Flips Forrest County, Named for Ku Klux Klan Founder Nathan Bedford Forrest
By Ashton Pittman,8 days ago
Mississippi Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom has flipped Forrest County, a once reliably Republican County named for Ku Klux Klan founder Nathan Bedford Forrest. With 97% of votes counted in Forrest County, Colom led Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith by 54%-44% as of Thursday, Nov. 5. That represents a 29-point swing toward Democrats in a county that Donald Trump carried in 2024 by a 58%-40% margin.
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