undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SIMO: New Kosher Skewer Restaurant in Tel Aviv
By Israel News United Arab Emirates,8 days ago
Tel Aviv’s beachfront has a new kosher meat restaurant. SIMO, a grill house built around skewers and prime cuts cooked over an open mangal, was operating by late October 2026 in the promenade space where the Yotvata dairy restaurant operated for decades. The new restaurant keeps the focus on meat, with skewers, prime cuts, and a full bar overlooking the beach.