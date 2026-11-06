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The Dog Stop Launches Complete Care, an All-in-One Wellness Program
By Press Releases,8 days ago
(PRESS RELEASE) PITTSBURGH — The Dog Stop, the all-inclusive and award-winning dog care brand, has announced the launch of the Complete Care Program, a monthly wellness subscription available to every customer, not just daycare members. Complete Care combines seven premium benefits into one simple, contract free plan that delivers exceptional value for any dog owner. Those who join now will also be first in line for the program’s next addition, TDS Wellness Tracker, a smart wearable device that tracks wellness and activity.