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WWE Looking To Capitalize On Danhausen Popularity During Christmas Season
By ewrestling,8 days ago
WWE is planning on continuing to capitalize on the popularity of Danhausen. After the massive success of Danhausen during the recent Halloween season, including the themed SmackDown last Friday, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that WWE’s plan is to present the unique character in a Christmas themed nature over the next few months.