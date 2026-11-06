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Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s ‘World of the Small Dog’ Report Reveals New, Emerging Scientific Standards
By Press Releases,8 days ago
(PRESS RELEASE) OVERLAND PARK, KS — Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, released its landmark World of the Small Dog Report, a comprehensive, evidence-based guide redefining how veterinary teams and pet parents understand and care for small dogs. Representing more than 52% of the...
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