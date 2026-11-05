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West Allis Volunteers Aim to Pack 1 Million Meals as Wisconsin Hunger Climbs
By Lyndsey Parker,5 days ago
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center — West Allis Million Meal Pack Site. Volunteers filled the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis Thursday for the Million Meal Pack, a one-day push to assemble up to one million meals for families across the state who are struggling to put food on the table. The event was free to attend, and organizers offered a free T-shirt to the first 2,000 people who signed up to help.