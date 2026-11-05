undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Miami lands 5-star WR prospect Brysen Wright
By Santiago Leon,7 days ago
Miami secured an electric piece for the future Thursday as five-star prospect Brysen Wright announced his commitment to the Hurricanes on Instagram. The Jacksonville, Florida native was ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 player in the nation for the class of 2028, but he is reclassifying and will head to Miami for 2027. Wright selected Mario Cristobal’s program over other finalists Texas and Florida.