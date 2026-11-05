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Boerne PD kicks off Blue Santa Toy Drive
3 days ago
The Boerne Police Department has officially kicked off its Blue Santa Program and is now accepting toy donations and applications for families in need. The program is a collaboration which includes BPD, Boerne Fire Dept., Fair Oaks Ranch PD, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Hill Country Family Services, American Legion Post 313, VFW Post 688 and Boerne ISD and is intended to help bring joy to children who might otherwise go without on Christmas.
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