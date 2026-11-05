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NCAA College Football Games Today, November 5, 2026: Schedule, TV Channels and How to Watch
By Santiago Leon,3 days ago
College football continues Thursday, November 5, 2026, with midweek NCAA Division I action. Here’s the reported schedule, kickoff times and where to watch. Viewers can watch on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU through participating cable, satellite and live-TV streaming packages. Channel availability varies by subscription. UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic. UTSA...