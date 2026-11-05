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Inside Houston CFOs’ blue wave vibe shift
By Maura Webber Sadovi,6 days ago
Texas was arguably ground zero when it came to the shocking blue wave that washed over Republican red strongholds nationwide after U.S. polls closed Tuesday night. Not only did the Democrat James Talarico flip a U.S. Senate seat by defeating Republican Ken Paxton two years after President Donald Trump won Texas by double digits, but the Lone Star State elected Gina Hinojosa to be its first Democratic governor in 30 years, according to the Associated Press.