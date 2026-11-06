undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colorado Latino voters overwhelmingly backed Democrats in midterms, driven by economic and immigration issues
8 days ago
Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates in the 2026 midterm elections, driven largely by concerns over affordability and immigration enforcement, according to a new statewide exit poll that also suggests political parties are failing to reach a significant portion of the Latino electorate. The Colorado Latino Exit Poll,...
15