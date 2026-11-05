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Grainger Expands AI Inventory Services as Zoro and Data Center Demand Fuel Growth
By Mark Brohan,3 days ago
Why This Matters to Distributors: Grainger is strengthening its position inside customer facilities while improving its online businesses’ ability to retain buyers. Its inventory technology acquisition and Zoro’s repeat-purchase growth illustrate two approaches to building customer relationships. Data center investment is also generating demand beyond construction, reaching contractors, manufacturers, and facility operators.