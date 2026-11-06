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SUN: Former Maryland football coach Mike Locksley to join Big Ten Network
By EDWARD LEE,8 days ago
Mike Locksley has gone from coaching college football to providing coverage of it. Less than two weeks after being fired midway through his eighth season as Maryland’s coach, Locksley was hired by the Big Ten Network as an analyst for the broadcaster’s remaining slate of football games, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. Sports Business Journal first reported the news.