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TAPPS Bans Title Favorite Liberty Christian From Playoffs
By KP Kelly,8 days ago
One of the most dominant private-school football programs in Texas has been knocked out of the playoffs, and it didn’t happen on the football field. Argyle Liberty Christian, a two-time state champion in the past three seasons and the favorite to capture another TAPPS title this year, has been removed from the 2026 postseason following an eligibility ruling.