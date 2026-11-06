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City of Knoxville gathers public input on $22 million Chapman Highway safety project
By Jake Pietrasz,8 days ago
The City of Knoxville is gathering public input on preliminary safety improvement plans for Chapman Highway in South Knoxville. The high-traffic corridor is set for safety improvements backed by more than $22 million. City planners will use community feedback to refine engineering designs, with construction scheduled to start in 2029...