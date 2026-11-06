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The TJ Ritchie Show: DeSantis Comments On Midterm Losses
By Andrew Travers,8 days ago
The TJ Ritchie Show is a nightly talk show on WBT Charlotte that covers news and politics, along with everything happening in entertainment, sports, and…well…life! Because he’s “America’s Coolest Conservative,” TJ breaks it all down in a way that everyone can understand and enjoy, delivering pinpoint political analysis with wit and a heaping dose of Southern charm. Not since Rush Limbaugh has a host combined serious political and cultural news with satirical humor. He has been one of America’s most well-respected radio hosts for over 25 years, and now he’s conquering the talk radio and podcast world. Liberals beware…you just might laugh at yourselves! There’s a new Sheriff in town, and his name is TJ Ritchie!
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