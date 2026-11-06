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SFA jumps to third in latest FCS Playoff Committee Top-10 rankings
By Colten Sneed,8 days ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two weeks after being ranked No. 4 in the first FCS Playoff Committee in-season rankings, the SFA Lumberjacks jumped up one spot to No. 3. In the two weeks between the rankings, the Lumberjacks added a 21-point, ranked win over Southeastern Louisiana and a 31-point win over Houston Christian University. Those wins were good enough in the committee’s eyes to jump Youngstown State.