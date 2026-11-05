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Daronte Jones and David Blough talk injuries, Puka Nacua, and the visiting Rams
By Scott Jennings,7 days ago
The second day of practice means Washington Commanders coordinators Daronte Jones and David Blough are up at the podium for their weekly media sessions. They both got their second career wins at this level when the Commanders beat the Eagles 27-10 last week. The Rams are coming to town for the Commanders second straight home game, and they bring a new set of challenges with starters like Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, and Puka Nacua demanding attention whenever they’re on the field.