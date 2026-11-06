undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Playhouse Square still haunts, enchants with 'Hadestown,' 'Sweeney Todd'
By Howard Gollop The Chronicle-Telegram,8 days ago
IF YOU GO WHAT: "Hadestown” WHEN: Through Sunday (times vary) WHERE: Conner Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland TICKETS: $36.30 to $150 INFO: 216-241-6000 or PlayhouseSquare.org WHAT: “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” / Great Lakes Theater WHEN: Through Sunday (times vary) WHERE: Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th Street, Playhouse Square| TICKETS: $23.20 to $114 INFO: (216) 241-6000 or Greatlakestheater.org.