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Memorial Specialty Care Cardiology adds new physician
By Leroy Kleimola,6 days ago
Memorial Specialty Care Cardiology has added a new physician to its team with the arrival of general cardiologist Dr. Sakiru Isa. Isa specializes in treating heart conditions, including coronary artery disease, heart failure and cardiac arrhythmias. Memorial Senior Director of Clinical Operations Danielle Dillman said Isa’s experience will help expand...
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