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1963 Buick Riviera for Sale With 5,000 Miles
By Roy Robles,7 days ago
Autoblog and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. General Motors created a masterpiece when they introduced the first-generation personal luxury coupe in the early sixties. This specific 1963 Buick Riviera represents the pinnacle of that original Bill Mitchell design, trading pure factory specifications for serious drivability upgrades. Offered at no reserve with a clean Minnesota title, this sport coupe is built for the open road.